Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.26 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

