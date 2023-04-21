NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00007178 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $110.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,311,124 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 891,311,124 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.04129947 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $119,035,511.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.