Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

