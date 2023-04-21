Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.
HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
