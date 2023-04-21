Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,667.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,688. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,539.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,207.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.