Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.74. 5,377,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,987. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

