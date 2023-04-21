Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,738 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

