Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,341. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.36. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

