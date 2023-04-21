Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after buying an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 67.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 566,745 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,797. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

