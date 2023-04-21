Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,096,152. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

