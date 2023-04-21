Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €63.40 ($68.91) and last traded at €63.62 ($69.15). Approximately 114,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.70 ($71.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.25 and a 200-day moving average of €51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.65.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

