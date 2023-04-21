Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NVCN. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Price Performance
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
