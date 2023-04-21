Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $154.49 million and $6.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,320.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00313744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00554178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00437851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,002,440,369 coins and its circulating supply is 40,450,717,997 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

