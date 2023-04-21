Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director William H. Rastetter Sells 6,034 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 513,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,925. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

