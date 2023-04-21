NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Up 2.8%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.75. 112,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 29,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NeuroPace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 103.43% and a negative return on equity of 97.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 106,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NeuroPace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

