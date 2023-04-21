Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Nevro Trading Down 15.4 %

NYSE:NVRO opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nevro has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3,325.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,588,000 after purchasing an additional 101,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

