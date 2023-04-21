Newport Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,128 shares during the period. Entergy makes up approximately 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.51% of Entergy worth $346,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

