Newport Trust Co Has $167.94 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,311,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,020 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $167,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 176,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $138.34.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

