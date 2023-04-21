Newport Trust Co Has $692.55 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.9% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.07% of Humana worth $692,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.89.

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.16. 236,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.83. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

