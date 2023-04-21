Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,340,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,041 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.15% of British American Tobacco worth $133,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,039. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

