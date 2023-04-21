Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,588,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,180 shares during the quarter. Parsons accounts for 8.0% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 0.60% of Parsons worth $2,894,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 21,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

