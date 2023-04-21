Newport Trust Co Purchases 7,169 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Newport Trust Co raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $47,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23,961.1% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 1,477,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

