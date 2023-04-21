Newport Trust Co Sells 28,694 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,694 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,227. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

