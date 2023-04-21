NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,627. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.