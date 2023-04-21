NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Kabouter Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,679 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises 6.9% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $19,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,382. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

