Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,080.02

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,080.02 ($13.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,127.20 ($13.95). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,117.50 ($13.83), with a volume of 5,967 shares traded.
Nichols Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,484.38 and a beta of 0.44.
Nichols Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Nichols’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.
About Nichols
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.