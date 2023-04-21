Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. 10,531,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,143,648. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

