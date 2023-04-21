Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $13.33 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.70.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

