Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 810 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 1,621,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,168. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.