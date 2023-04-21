Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

