Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.67 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after buying an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

