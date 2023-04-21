Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

DG stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.