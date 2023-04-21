NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NiSource alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 429,503 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.