Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.73. 275,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,944. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $269.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

