Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 1,370 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

