NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 15th

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 126.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 219,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,386. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 644,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

