NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $40.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NRG. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $34.57 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,380,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

