Numeraire Price Tops $16.78 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $16.78 or 0.00061560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $104.48 million and $3.96 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,880,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,227,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

