Ocean Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 169,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,006. The stock has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

