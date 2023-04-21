Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,488,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,377,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.