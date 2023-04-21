Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.89). Approximately 21,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 90,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.87).

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.71.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

