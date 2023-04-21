Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.71.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $76.37 on Monday. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $525,645 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

