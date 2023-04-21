OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 9,558 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

