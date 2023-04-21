OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,414,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $156.34. 367,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,239. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

