OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,818. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

