OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,341. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.