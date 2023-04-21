OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 127 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,645. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.30.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

