OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,626 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,509,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 496,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,022. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

