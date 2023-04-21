Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,819. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

