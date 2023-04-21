Oppenheimer Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $78.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.40 on Monday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.