Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OPT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Opthea from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Opthea has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

